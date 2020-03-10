LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a match-up of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers.
James had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists Sunday in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists Friday against the Bucks.
“His best weekend in a Lakers uniform, I’m assuming,” first-year coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year but, in my mind, this was the best two-game stretch. Really just dominated both games and helped close them out.”
The Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Avery Bradley added 24.
“It’s a really good weekend for us, playing against two of the best teams, the top two teams in the league with us as far as record-wise,” James said. “I just think we kept our composure throughout the whole game.”
The Lakers recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, and it’s possible they could meet the Clippers in the postseason. The crowd made it feel like a playoff atmosphere, with a strong contingent of raucous Lakers fans on hand for what was a Clippers’ home game. They chanted “MVP! MVP!” when James completed a 3-point play that tied the Lakers’ largest lead of 12 points with 40 seconds to play.
The Clippers led 53-49 at halftime with their largest lead of nine coming in the second quarter.
“Just trying to come out in the second half and not let the game get away from us,” Davis said. “We wanted to make sure we come out with a little bit more offensive intensity and aggression.”
Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers. They lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.
With the Lakers up by four points, James hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth. His 3-point play and a basket by Davis capped a 14-6 run that pushed it to 99-87, their first double-digit lead of the game.
“The first time we played Milwaukee and the previous two times we played the Clippers we beat ourselves,” Davis said. “When we don’t do that — get a shot on goal every time and don’t turn the ball over — then we’re a tough team to beat.”
The Clippers had more turnovers (15) than assists (12).
George and Leonard combined to score 12 straight points during a stretch in the fourth, but they could never get a sustained run going.
“They were the team that really wanted it and they went and got it,” George said. “It’s hard to beat any team three times in a row in this league. It doesn’t set us back.”
Bradley hit four of his season-high six 3-pointers in the third, helping the Lakers take their first lead since the opening quarter.
Toronto 118, Sacramento 113
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 11 of his 23 points in the final 2½ minutes, Toronto got a big fourth quarter from Kyle Lowry and the Raptors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-113 on Sunday night.
Lowry scored 13 of his 30 points in the final quarter after picking up his fifth foul early in the period. Siakam took over the scoring load late and helped the Raptors to their third straight win since a three-game skid.
Norman Powell had 31 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and OG Anunoby scored 12 for the Raptors. Marc Gasol had three points and two rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench after missing 15 games with a left hamstring injury.
De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points to pace the Kings. Alex Len and Kent Bazemore added 15 apiece off the bench.
The teams traded the lead four times over the final four minutes and Toronto couldn’t take control until Siakam’s driving layup with 27.7 seconds remaining. After Fox missed a 3-pointer for Sacramento, Siakam was fouled and made two free throws.
After Richaun Holmes scored for the Kings, Anunoby and Powell combined for three free throws.
The Kings missed two desperation 3s in the final 15 seconds.
Toronto has won three straight on the road after losing in Denver to start the five-game trip. Toronto travels to Utah to play the Jazz on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back.
Ibaka had 10 points in the first quarter, including a three-point play when he grabbed an offensive rebound with four Kings close by.