SALEM — Corban’s Miguel Rodriguez scored five minutes into the match, and his goal stood for the Warriors in a 1-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory over Oregon Tech which allowed the host team to remain atop the league standings.
Corban, which entered the weekend ranked No. 22 among NAIA men’s teams, upped its league record to 9-0-1 with the win, which came about 24 hours after the Warriors had been tied by Southern Oregon, 2-2, in Friday.
Corban is 11-0-2 on the year.
Tech, meanwhile, fell to 5-4 in the league, but its postseason chances remain strong with the Hustlin’ Owls scheduled to host Multnomah University Friday and Warner Pacific Saturday in a pair of matches in which Tech will be favored.
“The lads stayed organized and motivated, but giving up a set-piece goal that early is a tough challenge to overcome,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said.
“I’m proud of the weekend performances for them, and we look forward to returning home and defending out home field.”
Rodriguez’ goal came off an assist from Chadwayne Johnson and was one of five shots on goal by the Warriors, the league’s only team in the most recent national top 25 poll.
Tech had just one of its seven shots on goal in the physical contest which saw 24 fouls whistled on the two sides, and five yellow cards handed out, three against the host school.
After its final two home matches next weekend, OIT will complete the regular season Nov. 1-2 at Northwest University and The Evergreen State College.
The top eight teams in the standings then will advance to the conference playoffs, which begin Nov. 12.
Friday’s Match
Oregon Tech 3, Northwest Christian 1
EUGENE — John Sarna had a hand in all three Oregon Tech goals as the Hustlin’ Owls stopped Northwest Christian, 3-1, in Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer play.
Sarna had opened the scoring barely 14 minutes into the match. After NCU tied the score four minutes later, Sarna then gave Tech the lead for good 27 minutes into the match. Daniel Blessinger assisted Sarna on both of his goals.
Sarna then picked up an assist on a goal by Jake Mitchell with 8½ minutes left in the contest, one in which the Hustlin’ Owls had put 10 of their 18 shots on goal. NCU had three shots on goal, and took 13.