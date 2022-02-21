By the end of January, the Chiloquin girls’ basketball team were an underwhelming 3-8 and were far out of the playoff picture.
But since the calendar turned to February, the Queens are winners of six straight — including two crucial wins in Mountain Valley League playoff games over the weekend at the league tournament hosted by Crosspoint Christian.
The hot streak — most of which occurring in a short eight-day stretch — has propelled Chiloquin (9-8, 6-6) from the league basement to a berth in the 24-team 1A OSAA state tournament starting this week.
Their opening round opponent — Yoncalla (18-4, 11-2) — will likely be their toughest test yet. The Eagles are ranked at No. 9 in 1A, finished second in the tough Skyline League and will have the benefit of hosting. They face off on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
To get there, Chiloquin had to vanquish two league opponents over the weekend. First on Friday, the Queens overcame Central Christian 44-36. Sophomore Ceceionna Weiser secured a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double while freshman Weeyaya Brown added a team-high 14 points.
On Saturday, the Queens held the line in the second half to secure a 31-29 win over North Lake/Paisley and claim the league’s third-place spot. Chiloquin outscored North Lake/Paisley 11-5 in a crucial third quarter and held on for the final frame.
Senior Venessa Koon led Chiloquin with nine points while North Lake/Paisley’s Emily Murphy scored a game-high 20 points.
While the Chiloquin girls will be the lone Basin representative in the 1A girls’ tournament, the Crosspoint Christian boys are the lone Klamath Falls team in the 1A boys’ tournament.
Crosspoint (13-10, 9-5) finished in third in the Mountain Valley League after splitting their league playoff games over the weekend. On Friday, they fell to Trinity Lutheran — the eventual second-place finishers — and then knocked off North Lake/Paisley 44-33 on Saturday afternoon.
Next up, they travel to face a tough Riddle squad (19-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the 1A playoffs.