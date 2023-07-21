Matt Miles

Former Oregon Tech baseball coach Matt Miles, who died last month after a lengthy battle with cancer, will be honored Saturday night, July 22, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.

 File photo

A celebration of life for longtime Oregon Tech baseball coach Matt Miles is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Kiger Stadium.

Miles died last month at age 53 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.


