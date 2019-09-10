HONOLULU (AP) — JoJo Ward had four touchdown receptions, Ryan Meskell kicked a 28-yard field goal late and Hawaii escaped with a 31-28 win against Oregon State Saturday night.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) overcame a pair of 14-point deficits, scored the game’s final 17 points and never led until Meskell’s go-ahead kick.
Meskell missed his first three field goal attempts from 48, 27 and 48 yards, all of them wide left, before hitting the winner.
Oregon State has lost six in a row dating to last season, and have just one win since beating Southern Utah, 48-25, Sept. 8, 2018.
Cole McDonald made 30-of-52 passing for 421 yards and Ward finished with 10 catches for 189 yards. The pair hooked up on scoring strikes 29, 35, five and 29 yards.
It was the fourth time McDonald went over 400 passing yards in a game, and Ward’s fourth game eclipsing 100 receiving yards. Ward tied the school record for touchdown receptions in a game.
Oregon State had a chance to tie with 1:25 left, but Jordan Choukair’s 52-yard field goal missed wide left. The Beavers eventually got the ball back with four seconds left, but could only get to the Hawaii 45.
Jermar Jefferson carried 31 times for 183 yards and a touchdown and Artavis Pierce added 79 yards and two scores on seven rushes for Oregon State (0-2). Isaiah Hodgins added seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Beavers saw their string of four consecutive wins over Hawaii that dated to 2006 come to an end. It is their first loss to the Rainbow Warriors since the 1999 Oahu Bowl, when head coach Jonathan Smith was the team’s starting quarter. Oregon State leads the all-time series, 7-4.
The Rainbow Warriors, meanwhile, have now beaten two Power 5 teams in the same season for the first time since 2006.
Oregon State: Hosts Cal Poly Saturday in the first meeting between the teams. The Beavers will play three of their next four games at home.
Hawaii visits No. 14 Washington Saturday in its only non-conference road game of the season.
California 20, Washington 19
SEATTLE — It took until early Sunday morning before California could run onto the field in celebration, party with the few Golden Bears fans still hanging around and enjoy another victory over Washington.
Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds left, and California beat No. 14 Washington, 20-19, in a game delayed more than 2½ hours due to severe weather.
The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas’ short field goal, giving the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) the shocking victory.
A severe thunder and lightning storm delayed the game early in the first quarter and left only a smattering of fans waiting out the lengthy delay when the game resumed at 10:30 p.m., and finally ended at 1:22 a.m.
It was only the Bears fans cheering in a corner of the mostly empty stadium when the clock hit zero after knocking off the Huskies for the second straight year.
California quarterback Chase Garbers wasn’t asked to do much with his arm, but came up with two big completions on the final drive, hitting Jordan Duncan for 19 yards and Kekoa Crawford for 27 yards to get inside the Washington five.
The Bears were aided by a pass interference call and, after forcing Washington to call three timeouts, Thomas connected on a field goal shorter than an extra point.
Washington (1-1, 0-1) took a 19-17 lead with 2:05 left when Peyton Henry hit a career-best 49-yard field goal that sneaked inside the right upright. It was the last of Henry’s four field goals, two of which came inside 25 yards.