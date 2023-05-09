Larry Mahan, a Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, died Sunday after a multiyear battle with cancer. He was 79.

Perhaps the biggest star in rodeo history, Mahan qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 26 times on the professional circuit, winning six all-around world championships and two bull riding world championships during a career that included more than 1,200 rodeos and rides on more than 6,000 bucking horses and bulls.


