ROGUE RIVER — With just four wrestlers, each of whom advanced to the championship finals, Lakeview placed fifth in the Rumble on the Rogue Saturday.
The Honkers finished with 110 points in the meet won by Ashland, but were close to runner-up Rogue River, Gold Beach and Illinois Valley.
Unseeded Brayson Granger gave Lakeview its most pleasant surprise when he won four times by fall, in a combined time of seven minutes, 20 seconds, to win the 132-pound title. He pinned unseeded Ashur King of Ashland in their championship bout.
No seeded wrestlers reached the semifinals at 132.
Granger was joined atop the victory stand by Morgan Ludwig and Dylan Julian.
Wyatt Patzke, one of several No. 1 seeds who did not win his weight class, was second at 145.
Ludwig won three times by fall, in a combined time of 7:47, and also had a bye to win the 152-pound title. He was the top seed and pinned second-seeded Grant Fehrenbacher of Rogue River in their title contest.
At 170, top-seeded Julian won three times by fall after a bye to win his title, and pinned Michael Weiland of Del Norte in the finals. Julian’s three falls were by a combined 5:13.
Patzke had won three times by fall, in 2:43, before he was pinned in the 145-pound finals by second-seeded Landon Timeus of Gold Beach.