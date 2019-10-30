EUGENE — Lakeview’s girls, with three of the top four runners Tuesday, will return to Lane Community College in 10 days as district cross country champions.
The Honkers won the team title on the course expected to be used for the state meet Saturday, Nov. 9.
Ella Villagrana, a sophomore, won the individual district championship, and covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 52.7 seconds.
Teammates Julia Ketcham and Kaley Schneider finished third and fourth, respectively, in the race which determined the top two teams, and top five individuals, who would punch tickets to the Class 3A/2A/1A girls state meet.
Ketcham is a senior, and Schneider a junior.
Bandon, which had three runners in the top nine Tuesday, finished second and also will send its team back to Lane Community College for the state meet. Sophomore Holly Hutton was second, and time in 20:01.0.
The only runner who qualified as an individual from the district was Katherine Abbott of Oakridge, who was fifth Tuesday, since the other runners in the top five also qualified as a team.
Of the remaining 83 runners in the girls district meet, the next highest placing runner from a Klamath Basin high school was North Lake junior Judah Koehler. She finished 11th in 21:49.5.
While Lakeview will send its girls team to the state meet, there will be no representation in the boys meet from Klamath Basin high schools in the Class 2A/1A championships.
Lakeview was a distant third behind Bandon and Glide in the team race.
Sophomore Zach Ketcham placed 16th for the Lakeview boys, his team’s highest place finisher, and he covered his 5K race in 18:49.4. Junior Trent Tobiasson was 26th for the North Lake boys, while junior Devin Dickey was 27th.
Neither school fielded a complete team, which is normal among the smaller high schools.
Ironically, three of the five individual qualifiers for the Class 2A/1A boys state meet all will represent their schools by themselves, led by district champion Isaac Whitney of Oakridge, who won the race in 16:53.7.
Isaac Cutler and Aero Franklin of Bandon were among the top five boys Tuesday, as were Oakland’s Wyatt Smith and Trinity Lutheran’s Jack Ellis. Ellis is the only runner from the Mountain Valley League headed to the state meet.
Skyline Conference runners compete for Class 4A state berths today at the Valley of the Rogue State Park, which has traditionally been the site for the Class 3A/2A/1A schools to host their district meet.