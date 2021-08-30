Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Oregon Tech beat three teams at the William Jessup Invitational over the weekend.
Oregon Tech volleyball won three out of four games at the William Jessup Invitational in Rocklin, California, this past weekend.
The Lady Owls improved to 4-1 after sweeping Simpson University on Friday and both Menlo College and UC-Merced on Saturday. The lone loss was a five-set thriller against host William Jessup on Friday.
“Remarkable job by the team today and I really think our summer conditioning paid dividends to be in a position to turn around after 2 matches yesterday and play 2 more today,” said head coach Ken Murczek after the Saturday games in a release. “We hit for the highest efficiency of the year today and played 2 very scrappy opponents."
In the loss on Friday, the team started "a little rough" but "battled back to push it to a fifth set," Murczek said. The William Jessup Warriors quickly took a 2-0 lead in the game, but the Owls roared back, taking the third set easily.
Oregon Tech battled back from a five-point deficit in the fourth to win 26-24 after two straight kills from outside hitter Nicole Reyes. The Warriors took the fifth set 15-10.
"Unfortunately, we lacked execution in the fifth and ended up on the wrong side," Murczek said.
Kaylin Talonen largely paced the OIT side on offense, registering exactly 13 kills in each of the four games. Through five matches, the junior outside hitter leads the team in that category with 58. Reyes and Faith Houck-Wylie aren't far behind with 42 and 41 kills respectively.
All three of the team's setters posted strong performances over the four games.
Courtney Isom had at least 15 assists in every match and leads the team with 78 on the year. Paige Tevelde posted 17 assists in the Simpson University sweep and then dropped another 21 in the loss to William Jessup. Brooke Cassidy had a team-high 19 assists against Merced while also smashing in four aces.
Isom and libero Lindsey Sampson both share the team lead in aces with 10.
Conference play starts this Friday with a 2 p.m. square off at Walla Walla University. Oregon Tech was picked to finish 6th in the 12-team conference in the preseason coaches' poll. Walla Walla was voted last.
"Excited for our team to finish the preseason 4-1 and now we need to work on a couple areas before starting our conference season on Friday,” Murczek said.