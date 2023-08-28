Oregon Tech used its best hitting performance of the season to earn a victory in the final match of the Magic Island Hawai’i Classic Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

After dropping a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 morning decision to Benedictine Mesa, the Lady Owls (2-5 overall) hit at an efficient .272 percentage in a 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 win over Truett-McConnell.


