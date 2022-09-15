Nicole Reyes

Nicole Reyes

ASHLAND, Ore. – A raucous crowd and a nationally-ranked opponent didn‘t faze Oregon Tech, as the Lady Owls pounded down 59 kills in rallying for a 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22 victory over No. 17 ranked Southern Oregon on Wednesday night.

The Owls (6-5, 3-2 CCC) ended Southern’s nine-match win streak, while winning back-to-back matches on the Raiders home floor for the first time in program history.

