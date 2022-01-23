The Oregon Tech women completed a crucial road trip with a near-upset of the conference's top team and a gutsy comeback to maintain their footing in the upper half of the standings.
On Friday night, the Owls took first-place Eastern Oregon to the wire. With less than a second to play, freshman Olivia Sprague sunk a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Tech raced to a 75-70 lead but couldn't hang on while the conference leaders closed the game on a 9-0 run to foist the Owls' upset bid.
Sprague had a monster performance, stuffing the stat sheet with a game-high 26 points plus 7 steals and 4 assists.
Shelby Blodgett — another dangerous Tech freshman and Sprague's high school teammate at Clatskanie High School — posted her third double-double of the season, scoring 19 points while collecting 10 rebounds.
Lone senior Abby Kreiser led the squad in assists with 6 while also scoring 12 points. Kennedy Tull, yet another freshman, added 10 points off the bench in just 16 minutes of play.
While Tech fell just short on Friday, they made sure to seal the deal on Saturday at the College of Idaho.
In Idaho, the Owls trailed by three at the half and then by seven at the end of the third quarter. In the all-important final frame, Tech wasted no time getting back into it by tying the game at 52 just over a minute into the quarter.
Both sides traded the lead for much of the quarter until Tech had an opportunity to draw up the game's final dagger with the scored tied 67 and just a few seconds left in regulation.
The game-winner came with less than a second to go and from the hands of Tech's Kreiser — who is originally from Boise, Idaho.
The Owls switched into a zone that helped propel them to a 24-15 final quarter, an OIT release said.
"We were pretty flat in the locker room at halftime and the third quarter didn't begin well," Scott Meredith, Tech's head coach said in the release. "So we changed things up defensively and our team really responded. A lot of our players stepped up and we are happy for Abby (Kreiser) to hit the game-winner in her home area."
Sophomore Maddyson Tull led the Owls with 14 points and nine rebounds on Saturday. Courtney Clemmer added 11 points while freshmen Sprague and Kennedy Tull each added 10.
Along with the game-winner, Kreiser posted her second double-double of the season on 12 points and 10 assists.
Currently in fifth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, Tech will look to continue to climb the standings when they host Evergreen State (5-11, 4-9) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for Hawaiian Night. On Saturday, they face Northwest University (12-8, 6-7) at 3 p.m.