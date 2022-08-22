Cracking the Oregon Tech defense was difficult for NAIA women’s soccer teams in 2021, as the Lady Owls limited opponents to just 12 goals in 24 matches. With three key starters returning in the defensive third, OIT looks to continue their success in the back half of the field.
OIT must replace first-team All-America goalkeeper, Alyx Burkhartzmeyer, the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year – part of a squad that recorded 16 shutouts. All-CCC outside back, Kyra Cambra, is also gone – but interim coach Tom Eichelkraut said he knows the new-look squad, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA preseason poll, is prepared.
“Our returners took the offseason seriously and came in fit and ready,” Eichelkraut said. “It’s humbling to be ranked, however, our players and staff know the reality of the challenge, the commitment and dedication, the extra hard work and attention to details, as well as the competition.”
The Owls will turn to Sydni Nakamura in goal after playing behind Burkhartzmeyer the past two seasons. The junior has allowed just five goals in over 700 minutes during her career, combining for five shutouts last season. Fellow junior Halle Adair will serve as the back-up after seeing action as a reserve field player over the past two seasons.
“Though we lost an All-America ‘keeper, I believe Sydni can be an All-American ‘keeper as well,” Eichelkraut said. “The last two seasons, she has stepped in games to close them out – particularly in shootouts.”
The center back position features the most experience of any spot on the pitch – as both starters return, along with a key reserve. The tandem of 6-foot-1 Carly Moss and 5-foot-11 Karly White provide an imposing wall in front of the 18-yard-box – as the sophomore Moss and the junior White started all 24 games and combined for four goals and two assists. In addition, junior Mikayla Titus returns – providing quality depth.
On the outside, sophomore Kara Morris provides a wealth of experience – starting the final 20 matches of the 2021 season and is an accomplished one-on-one defender. Fellow returners Kianna Guzon and Valerie Zabinski return, as the sophomore Guzon saw action in 12 matches and the senior Zabinski scored two goals in 14 contests.
Two newcomers add to the depth, with both expected to make impacts. Jissel Valencia-Mendez and Logan Kashima – who will also see time in the midfield – give the Owls speed and quickness at the outside back spots. Mendez spent last season with the University of Washington club team, while Kashima was an all-state pick in Hawaii.
“Defensively, we are strong as the dynamic trio of Moss, White, and Morris,” Eichelkraut said. “They returned fit and healthy, bringing continuity and experience to the back line. Guzon has improved from the spring-summer and will be key for our depth, as have Valencia-Mendez and Kashima.”
The three-time defending CCC champions will put a 33-match home unbeaten streak, dating back to 2017, on the line this season. The Owls will have two tune-ups – Wednesday at Simpson and Sept. 2 in La Grande against Jamestown – before the home opener, Sept. 4, vs. Menlo College.
“There are no easy games in our conference,” Eichelkraut said. “College of Idaho, Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon, Northwest, Corban – they all can win the league and make a run at nationals. For us to achieve what we did last year, we are going to have to give everything and leave it all on the field in games and in training; ultimately, we can’t give anything away.”