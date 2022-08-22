OIT Women's Soccer vs. Corban

Oregon Tech defender Kara Morris dribbles the ball during a game against Corban University on Oct. 22, 2021.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

Cracking the Oregon Tech defense was difficult for NAIA women’s soccer teams in 2021, as the Lady Owls limited opponents to just 12 goals in 24 matches. With three key starters returning in the defensive third, OIT looks to continue their success in the back half of the field.

OIT must replace first-team All-America goalkeeper, Alyx Burkhartzmeyer, the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year – part of a squad that recorded 16 shutouts. All-CCC outside back, Kyra Cambra, is also gone – but interim coach Tom Eichelkraut said he knows the new-look squad, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA preseason poll, is prepared.

