The Oregon Tech women’s basketball team saw their season come to a close on Tuesday night, falling to Bushnell 83-77 in a conference tournament quarterfinal in Eugene.
The Lady Owls (19-11, 12-10 CCC) took a 10-point lead into halftime but the Beacons (19-12, 15-7) outscored Tech 32-22 over the course of the third and fourth quarters to force overtime in the win-or-go-home Cascade Collegiate Conference contest.
Bushnell — the No. 4 seed in the conference tourney — were a perfect 6-for-6 on their field goal attempts in overtime to outscore the fifth-seeded Owls 15-9 in the extra frame. Tech was 0-5 in overtime contests this season.
“After playing a really solid game at both ends of the floor, we were all very disappointed in the way it ended,” said Scott Meredith, Tech’s head coach, in a release. “I really don’t have the words to describe it. I just know our team played their hearts out and left it all on the court.”
Freshman guard Olivia Sprague led all Tech scorers with 24 points in 27 minutes on the court. She was 4-for-4 on her 3-point attempts. Fellow freshman Shelby Blodgett scored 11 points and secured seven rebounds while sophomore Maddyson Tull posted 10 points.
In what turned out to be her final game as an Owl, lone senior Abby Kreiser scored 18 points and snagged a team-high nine rebounds.
Kreiser, a longtime catalyst for the Tech offense, will finish her accolade-laden college career as Oregon Tech’s all-time leader in assists with 533 total — 122 more than second-place Nohea Waiwaiole.
She also has the school record for most assists in a game — 15 against Evergreen State in February 2020. Kreiser also has three 13-assist games. No other Tech women’s player has totaled more than 11 in a contest.
Plus she’ll also finish as the school leader in career free throw percentage (.864) and third in career steals (176).
The point guard has been the annual team assist leader for the past three years and has led the conference in that category for the last two. Kreiser averaged over 20 minutes per game in each of her five seasons on the Tech roster. Prior to coming to OIT, the Boise, Idaho native was a starter on two state championship-winning teams.
While Kreiser will be tough to replace — she accounted for over 34 percent of her team’s total assists this season — Tech should return a strong mix of more-experienced young talent and seasoned veterans next season.
Among Tech’s top scorers this year are two freshman, a sophomore and two juniors — together they accounted for nearly 70 percent of the Owls’ total scoring this season.
The freshman Blodgett led Tech in scoring average (13 points per game) and rebounding (averaging eight per game). Sophomore Maddyson Tull averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.7 boards per contest.