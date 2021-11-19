The Lady Owls (5-0) outplayed a Simpson University squad having an off night, winning 83-37 at Danny Miles Court on Friday evening.
It was Tech’s biggest win by margin of victory — but only just barely. The Owls have started their season on a five-win tear where they’ve been annihilating opponents. Friday’s 46-point win just edged the 45-point win they grabbed in their second game of the season.
“Up and down the lineup, we’ve got depth and balanced scoring, and you can’t focus on one player,” Head Coach Scott Meredith said. “I think that’s really a strength and then additionally, I think we’re getting after it defensively pretty well.”
Just a few weeks ago, the Red Hawks (1-5) and Owls met in California. Tech won that matchup 70-52 for their closest win of the year, but Friday’s game was not quite as competitive.
By the end of the first quarter, Tech had the game solidly in hand, leading 20-4. OIT posted 11 points before Simpson sunk their first — and only — field goal of the quarter, a three-pointer from Tymiko Patterson.
Tech didn’t necessarily shoot the lights out — 47 percent on the quarter — but the Red Hawks didn’t offer much resistance as the Owls scored with ease down low and in transition. Junior center Maddyson Tull piled up 8 of her 12 total points in the frame.
After a 1-for-10 opening quarter, Simpson would go on to shoot 19.6 percent on the game, the lowest of any of Tech’s opponents thus far. The Owls finished shooting 53.4 percent from the field.
Freshman Kennedy Tull, Maddyson’s younger sister, had a strong performance off the bench, posting a game-high 15 points — a career-best for her five-game college career.
“We knew she was a good ball player. You just don’t know how quickly the high school game transitions to the college game, but she’s absolutely fearless. She has a knack to get into the foul line,” Meredith said of her 5-for-5 game from the charity stripe.
Tech was able to get deep into the bench early and although Abby Kreiser, the program’s all-time leader in assists, only got in 10 minutes because of it, she still led with a game-high 10 assists.
Kreiser is “one of the best point guards in the country,” Meredith said.
Playing the Owls fast-paced system to perfection, Kreiser always had her head up in transition and launched some bombs down the court with laser accuracy, including one helper early in the third quarter that went at least 50 feet before finding Courtney Clemmer for an easy layup.
“When you have your quarterback that’s that dynamic, everything else follows,” Meredith said.
The team is also in “really good shape,” Meredith said, thanks in large part to the conditioning program set up by Associate Head Coach Ryan Beesley, enabling them to get and run under those passes.
Freshman Shelby Blodgett — who is also just five games into her college career — was also in double-figures, scoring a dozen points off the bench. But that sort of performance has been the standard for Blodgett’s stint as an Owl, as she’s reached at least 12 points in four of her five games.
The Owls will take to the court next in Ashland as they take on rival Southern Oregon to open up conference play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.