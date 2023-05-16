After a momentary glitch, Oregon Tech unloaded and rolled to a 10-2 victory over Northwestern of Iowa on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket game of the NAIA softball tournament's opening round being played at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium.

Top-ranked Tech opened its tournament play Monday with a tense 4-3 come-from-behind victory over unranked Saint Xavier University of Illinois, as the two schools met in a national tournament opening round for the second time.


