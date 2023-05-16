Oregon Tech's Maddie DeVerna (12) greets teammate Kaila Mick (3) after Mick scored the winning run in Monday's 4-3 victory against St. Xavier in the NAIA softball tournament's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Courtesy of OIT athletics
Oregon Tech's Kaila Mick, right, celebrates after Monday's 4-3 victory against St. Xavier in the NAIA softball tournament's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Courtesy of OIT athletics
Oregon Tech's Zoe Allen slides home safely in Monday's 4-3 victory against St. Xavier in the NAIA softball tournament's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Courtesy of OIT athletics
Oregon Tech's McKenzie Staub bats in Monday's 4-3 victory against St. Xavier in the NAIA softball tournament's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
Courtesy of OIT athletics
Oregon Tech infielders huddle in the pitching circle during Monday's 4-3 victory against St. Xavier in the NAIA softball tournament's Klamath Falls Bracket at Stilwell Stadium.
After a momentary glitch, Oregon Tech unloaded and rolled to a 10-2 victory over Northwestern of Iowa on Tuesday in the winner’s bracket game of the NAIA softball tournament's opening round being played at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium.
Top-ranked Tech opened its tournament play Monday with a tense 4-3 come-from-behind victory over unranked Saint Xavier University of Illinois, as the two schools met in a national tournament opening round for the second time.
The Lady Owls return to action at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will meet the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Northwestern, Saint Xavier or Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. OIT will need one win to advance to the NAIA World Series, its opponent would have to win twice.
Tuesday, a walk to open the visitor’s half of the third inning helped the Red Raiders take a 2-0 lead, both runs having scored on a double by Gwen Mikkelsen.
Tech wasted little time to take control of the game between the top two seeded teams in the Klamath Falls bracket, one of 10 tournament sites around the country.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Zoe Allen walked, Kaila Mick was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and Maggie Buckholz singled to load the bases. Lexi Klum followed with a double to plate all three runners.
Tech would be up 4-2 before the inning ended.
Mick hit a two-run homer to cap OIT’s fourth-inning effort, Klum homered in the fifth and the Lady Owls sealed the win with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth after Allen was hit by a pitch, Mick singled, Buckholz doubled home a run and Jayce Seavert singled.
“Honestly, we just wanted to play loose and have fun,” Mick said. “We wanted to hit the ball as hard as we did (Monday). We just decided (after NWU took the lead) that we wanted to get ‘em back and more.
“We have an awesome lineup and anyone can do it at anytime.”
Tech did a reverse order in the circle Tuesday with Mckenzie Staub starting and Kacie Schmidt coming in later.
“We trust the judgment of (coach Greg Stewart) with the changes,” Schmidt said. “We’re excited to face teams we’ve never seen before, and we know everyone’s good here (in the tournament).”
Monday, Tech took a 2-0 lead after its first two at-bats in a game in which the Lady Owls pounded the ball, often right at SXU defenders, and the Cougars had entered the tournament as the best fielding team of the four.
In the top of the third inning, Alexus Reese followed three straight walks with a shot just inside the left-field line, a double which plated all three Cougar runs. Reese’s three runs batted in added to her team-leading total, and she has 43.
While the Lady Owls threatened, they were unable to tie the score until Addison Kachnik hit her fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the seventh, Mick singled and, after two were out, stole second and she was able to score easily on a seeing-eye single by Klum to give OIT the win, its third against the Cougars in national tournament play.
“My whole goal was to hit something up the middle,” Klum said after her hit which gave Tech its walk-off win.
“We were hitting the ball hard, but not in the holes,” she said. “We just had to stay in the game mentally.”
OIT outhit SXU, 11-3, and Staub was able to pick up the pitching victory in a relief role.
OTHER GAMES
Northwestern used a first-inning grand slam by winning pitcher Kameryn Etherington on Monday to take an early lead and the Red Raiders then held off Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Arizona, 6-5.
The Eagles had the bases loaded with one out in their seventh-inning at bat, but an infield fly and a strikeout ended the game.
Jennifer Boeve hit a two-run double for Northwestern as it took a 6-1 lead in the third inning before ERAU began to rally in a game in which the Eagles outhit their first-round opponent, 11-5.
Autumn Sulusi hit a home run for Embry-Riddle, while teammate Kate Delaney notched her sixth homer of the year for the Eagles.
NATIONAL NUGGETS
• The College of Idaho opened its national tournament with a 4-1 win over Valley City State of North Dakota in the Baldwin, Kansas, bracket. Host Baker University, the No. 2 seed, beat the top-seeded Yotes 5-1 Tuesday.
• Top-seeded Southern Oregon, No. 4 in the country in the final national poll, dropped its tournament opener 8-4 to unranked Vanguard of California.
• Buckholz now have five hits in OIT’s first two games, including Tuesday’s double.
• Tech is 3-0 against Saint Xavier, with all three games having been played in Klamath Falls. In 2015, the Cougars had entered the competition ranked No. 5 in the country and had the 2014 national Pitcher of the Year in Nicole Nonnemacher.
• Midland of Nebraska, formerly known as Midland Lutheran, gave the Great Plains Athletic Conference a first-round win as it beat Mount Mercy of Iowa in Oklahoma City. Midland and Northwestern played for their league tournament title after the Red Raiders won the regular season crown.
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 33 years.