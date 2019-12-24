GRANTS PASS — Unseeded Hayleigh Dukes rolled past three seeded opponents, including a top-seeded foe in the 120-pound finals, to win the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff girls wrestling tournament Saturday.
A freshman, Dukes had a first-round bye and then pinned third-seeded Sierra Gardner of Del Norte. In the semifinals, the KU wrestler pinned second-seeded Nanice Ford of Fortuna. She then pinned top-seeded Jenny Schaad of Del Norte in one minute to win her weight class title. Dukes was named Outstanding Wrestler for the girls lightweights.
The other Klamath Falls wrestler to gain the finals was Mazama’s Natanee Campbell at 135. She suffered her first loss of the season when Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller scored a pin in their championship bout.
Also placing second for Mazama was Monique Hansen, and she competed in one of the round-robin weight classes to the tournament, at 235. In the same competition, Lost River’s Romelia Garcia was third.
At 170, Modoc’s Yawnah Brown pinned KU’s Jayd Martin to place third after both wrestlers had reached the semifinals.
In a fluke of scheduling, Brown had to beat Mazama’s Anastasia Kuglar twice, the second time to wrestle for third place. On the other half of the bracket, Martin had to beat Henley’s Chantel Ramirez twice, with the second bout determining who would compete for third place.
Coming up a win shy of placing were Lost River’s Piadad Valadez (105), whose win over Modoc’s Emily Gensel prevented her from placing as well.
Lost River’s Audrey Ross (120), Modoc’s Karlee Pedrola (110) and Klamath Union’s Abigail Vazquez (130) all were a win shy of placing.
Modoc’s Madilyn Shinn (130), Mazama’s Zandria McElroy (140) and Lost River’s Angelina Estrada-Sandoval (140) all finished two matches shy of placing in the tournament.
Del Norte’s Claire Taylor eliminated both Shinn and Vazquez and denied each the chance to place.