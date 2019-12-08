PHOENIX — Klamath Union scored early to take a 45-23 halftime lead and opened its boys basketball season with an 83-50 win over St. Mary’s Friday in the Phoenix tournament.
Jacob Cooke, one of several players making his KU varsity debut, finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Garrett Short added a double-double effort for KU with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Krishan Taylor added 19 points.
Taylor and Darius Holmes both handed out seven assists for the Pelicans, and Taylor had four steals.
Cooke had KU’s lone blocked shot.
Trey Foster led St. Mary’s with 11 points.
Henley 50, Mt. Shasta 24
YREKA — Henley dominated the second quarter Friday when it outscored Mt. Shasta, 17-2, and the Hornets went on to a 50-24 win over Mt. Shasta at the Yreka Miners boys basketball tournament. The Hornets had opened play with a 73-50 win over Brookings-Harbor Thursday.
Friday, Matthew Neubert notched a double-double for the Hornets with 27 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two blocked shots. Darius Hall had six assists, Seth Howe six rebounds and five steals, and Joe Northcutt five rebounds.
Thursday, Neubert finished with 17 points, with five other Hornets scoring between seven and nine points. Hall had nine points and eight assists in the win over Brookings-Harbor.
North Lake 31, Jordan Valley 17
SILVER LAKE — Overcoming a slow start, North Lake outscored Jordan Valley, 19-5, in the second half to claim a 31-17 nonleague boys basketball victory, the second in two days for the Cowboys.
Silas Roth notched 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for North Lake in its win over Jordan Valley, while Zach Wesler had nine points and four steals. Tyce Grassman finished with seven rebounds, and Noah Roth six.
Jace Grenke scored six points, on a pair of three-point baskets, to lead the Mustangs.
Vallejo 49, Mazama 45
REDDING — Mazama opened its boys basketball season at the Harlan Carter Invitational, including a 49-45 loss to Vallejo Friday. In its opener, Mazama dropped a 70-39 decision to Foothill in games played at Enterprise High School.
Friday, Wes Gibson paced the Vikings with 10 points, while Tristan Lee added nine points and 10 rebounds. Steven Luna finished with seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Thursday Games
North Lake 67, Powder Valley 63
SILVER LAKE — Silas Roth and Gabe Baker each made an overtime field goal Thursday to help North Lake open its boys basketball season with a 67-63 victory over Powder Valley.
Roth hit a three and finished the game with 21 points, while Baker’s goal accounted for all his points in the game. Tyce Grassman added 15 points for the Cowboys, who were just 29-of-50 at the free-throw line.
Noah Roth was a point shy of double figures.
Ethan Stephens led the Badgers with 15 points, with Mosias Nesser also in double figures for a team which additionally struggled shooting free throws, and finished 13-of-30 at the line.