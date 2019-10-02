Three players scored goals and Klamath Union slowed Mazama’s Macy Clemens as the Pelicans posted a 3-1 Skyline Conference girls soccer victory Monday night at Modoc Field.
McKinley Casson gave KU, now 2-0 in league play, the lead with her goal, with an assist from Jenni Cervantes. Ana Mendez then assisted Aubrey Say on a goal before scoring herself on a penalty kick.
Clemens had Mazama’s goal, and the Vikings fell to 1-1 in league action.
“The KU defense was on the lookout for Mazama’s Macy Clements, and Linnea Gebauer played excellent defense against her,” KU coach Beth Narramore said. “The rest of the back line played seamlessly together.”
The Pelicans play at Henley Thursday, while Mazama hosts Hidden Valley.
Boys Soccer
North Valley 2, Henley 1
Henley’s comeback effort against Skyline Conference opponent North Valley came up short Tuesday as the fourth-rated Knights held on for a 2-1 victory and remain unbeaten in league action.
Keoni Bragado scored in the first half for North Valley, now 3-1-2 on the season and 2-0 in the league, and Ben Bergquist gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage midway through the second half.
Miles Morton scored off an assist from Eli Hayes to put Henley on the scoreboard in a matchup of teams which had entered the contest unbeaten in the league. The young Hornets now are 1-1 in league play, and 2-3 on the season.
Henley plays at Klamath Union Thursday.