Seven different players scored, with Linnea Gebauer and Hailey deGroot each scoring on a penalty kick as Klamath Union posted an 8-1 nonleague girls soccer victory over La Pine Tuesday at Modoc Field.
Ana Mendez gave KU the lead, and Aubrey Say followed with a pair of goals for the Pelicans.
Lottie Preston, Lily Hirengen and Sarah Ferns each added a goal for KU, which now is 2-1 on the season.
The Pels also won the junior varsity match, 3-1.
Cascade Christian 3, Henley 1
JACKSONVILLE — Fourth-rated Class 3A Cascade Christian scored twice in the second half and used that advantage to post a 3-1 nonleague girls soccer victory over Henley Tuesday.
Senior Tanikwah Lang scored for the Hornets, who had battled to a 1-1 halftime draw, off a free kick from junior Ryane Mattox. It was Lang’s first varsity goal.
Boys Soccer
Trinity 3, Butte Valley 2
WEAVERVILLE — Trinity scored a pair of first-half goals and then held off Butte Valley in the Shasta Cascade League soccer opener for both sides, 3-2.
Noe Ramirez scored for the Bulldogs off an assist from Trevor Allen, and Allen later scored for Butte Valley, which returns to action at 5 p.m. next Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Tulelake in another league contest.
Volleyball
Crater 3, Henley 1
Class 5A Crater clipped Henley, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24, Tuesday in nonleague volleyball play at the Hornets Nest.
Gracie Parker had 10 kills and four blocks for the Hornets, while Carli Moore finished with six kills and three blocks, Ashlynn Sherrill nine kills, and Ellie Niehus seven kills.
Tulelake 3, Dunsmuir 0
DUNSMUIR — Tulelake swept past Dunsmuir, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19, Tuesday to up its Evergreen League volleyball record to 3-0. The Honkers, who are 9-0 overall, host Hayfork at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Tuesday’s win, Leea Brown finished with four kills and three service aces, Allison Kandra had three kills and three aces, and Bre Chavolla had six assists.