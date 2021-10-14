A handful of Skyline Conference teams squared off in a mid-week cross country meet in Jackson County on Wednesday, offering yet another preview of who may head to state after the fast-approaching conference meet.
Klamath Union and Henley teams mixed in with several larger schools from over the hill at the Max King Invite at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
On the girls' side, KU finished third in team competition behind leaders North Medford and Ashland, but ahead of Skyline opponents Phoenix and Henley. For the boys the Pels came in fifth among 10 teams, again better than Phoenix and Henley, but unable to catch conference opponent Hidden Valley which placed third.
Klamath Union sophomore Carter Harmon was the fastest from the Basin with a 17-minute, 12-second time — which was his second-fastest time of the season and good for 17th place in the field of over a hundred runners.
Connor Olsen and Isaac Barnes, both of KU, placed 32nd and 33rd — both just a few seconds off the 18-minute, 30-second mark. Henley sophomore Sam Iverson wasn't far behind as his 18-minute, 49-second time got him 40th as the fastest Hornet.
In the girls' race, KU's Aubrey Syrnyk placed 7th with a 20-minute, 14-second time. It was her sixth straight race with a top-10 finish. Isabela Coffman, another Pelican, was just four seconds behind her in 8th, giving Coffman her fifth top-10 finish of the year.
Henley freshman Kelsey Whitaker paced the Hornets with a sub-24-minute time, good for 43rd place with senior Kinsey Hullman not far behind in 45th in the 75-runner field.
Team results
Boys—1. Crater, 33 points; 2. South Medford, 53; 3. Hidden Valley 113; 4. Ashland, 126; 5. Klamath Union, 134; 6. Phoenix, 147; 7. North Medford, 154; 8. Cascade Christian, 216; 9. Henley, 251; 10. Grants Pass, 253.
Girls—1. North Medford, 45; 2. Ashland, 46; 3. Klamath Union, 74; 4. Phoenix, 87; 5. Crater, 97; 6. South Medford, 179; 7. Henley, 210.
Individual results
Boys—1. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 15:36.31 seconds; 2. Josiah Tostenson, Crater, 15:50.50; 3. Nathan Stein, Ashland, 15:54.57;... 17. Carter Harmon, Klamath Union, 17:12.03; 32. Connor Olsen, Klamath Union, 18:32.17; 33. Isaac Barnes, Klamath Union, 18:34.81; 40. Sam Iverson, 18:49.20, Henley; 53. Michael Balzotti, Henley, 19:13.08; 73. Gage Miller, Henley, 20:06.78.
Girls—1. Grace Yaconelli, Ashland, 18:24.67; 2. Estella Gutches, North Medford, 19:25.71; 3. Kyla Potratz, Phoenix, 19:37.62;... 7. Aubrey Syrnyk, Klamath Union, 20:14.81; 8. Isabela Coffman, 20:18.81; 18. Grace Keyser, Klamath Union, 21:52.74; 43. Kelsey Whitaker, Henley, 23:56.79; 45. Kinsey Hullman, Henley, 24:12.29; 57. Aria Sha, Henley, 26:14.03.