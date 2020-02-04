COTTAGE GROVE — Two Klamath Union wrestlers reached the finals in the 30-team Cottage Grove Invitational wrestling tournament over the weekend, one of which was expected to be in the finals, the other an unseeded surprise.
Isaiah Franco had four falls and major decision as the No. 1 seed at 132 pounds, but was stunned in the finals by sixth-seeded Jason Weiss of North Eugene.
Teammate Donovan DelosReyes clipped Mazama’s fifth-seeded Isaac Pena, 2-1, in the first round of competition at 285, then scored a pair of pins before he upset top seeded Zachariah Luworo of South Eugene in the semifinals, 1-0.
In the championship bout, third-seeded Logan Burden of Grants Pass won the title by fall.
They were two of the six Klamath Basin wrestlers to place in the tournament.
Mazama’s Ethan Richards entered the competition as the No. 4 seed and won three times by fall after a first-round bye. He then fell in the semifinals to top seeded Drew Swenson of Cottage Grove, and then came back to win a pair of decisions to place third at 170.
Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros finished fifth at 106, while Henley’s Scott Renslow and Mazama’s Dominic Hankins both were sixth.
Renslow pinned Mazama’s Cade Wynne in a 182-pound bout in which the winner would place and the other be a win shy.
Hankins was sixth at 220, a weight class where Henley’s William Barrett was two wins shy of placing.
Barrett was one of 10 wrestlers two wins shy of placing, while KU’s Antonio Landin was one victory shy of placing at 285. He beat teammate Carson Endacott, who was two wins shy of placing, as was Pena.
Also two wins shy of placing were Mazama’s Ashton Lewis (113), Kyler Pemberton (113), Treyce Horton (120), Tanner Wood (126), Justin Ivy (132) and Julian Gardner (145), and KU’s Zachary Moore (152).
Pemberton, Wood and Gardner all had entered the competition seeded.
Girls Wrestling
Seven Basin girls place
COTTAGE GROVE — Mazama’s Natanee Campbell and Monqiue Hansen both advanced to the finals of their respective weight classes Saturday, and were among the seven Klamath Basin wrestlers to place in the Cottage Grove Invitational girls wrestling tournament.
Campbell advanced to the finals at 130 pounds, and was pinned by North Valley’s Tessa Osterberg in a title bout between the top two seeds in the tournament.
Hansen, meanwhile, gained the finals at 235, and she was pinned by top-seeded Raina Herzog of Cottage Grove. Lost River’s Romelia Garcia, who also had been pinned by Herzog, finished sixth in the weight class.
At 170, Klamath Union’s Jayd Martin won twice by fall before dropping a semifinal bout. She came back with two more pins and placed third. One of her comeback pins was against Mazama’s Anastasia Kuglar, who placed fifth.
The other two place winners were Henley’s Chantel Ramirez, fourth at 155, and Lost River’s Piadad Valadez, who was sixth at 105.
Lost River’s Audrey Ross (120) and Angelina Estrada-Sandoval (135), both were two wins shy of placing.
Beach Bash Wrestling
Local wrestlers all second
GOLD BEACH — Bonanza’s Oak Tenold and Tanner Mestas, along with North Lake’s Craig Puckett, Leon Price and Dalton Puckett, all placed second in their respective weight classes at Saturday’s Beach Bash wrestling tournament.
Only Mestas, at 132, was a surprise. He won by fall and then posted a pair of decisions to reach the finals where he dropped a 6-5 decision to top-seeded Ryan Matinho of Illinois Valley. North Lake’s Tyler McAulay came up two wins shy of placing at the same weight.
Tenold was stunned in the 126-pound finals by Reedsport’s Christian Solomon, the latter one of three brothers to reach the finals and help the Braves to the team title. Bonanza’s Casey Conner came up a win shy of placing in the same weight class.
Craig Puckett (160) and Price (170) were the top seeds in their weight classes, while Dalton Puckett competed in one of the three classes which used a round-robin competition to determine the weight-class winner.
At 152, Bonanza’s Chance Solus decisioned North Lake’s Mason Hiteshew for third place. Earlier in the tournament, Solus had pinned Hiteshew, and the latter won three times before his second bout with Solus.
Solus had three pins before the bout for third place.
BOE Wrestling
Lakeview’s Ludwig wins
HEPPNER — Lakeview’s Morgan Ludwig was one of four Honkers to place in the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday.
Ludwig won the 152-pound title bout, 1-0, over top-seeded Ty Hammond of Elgin — that after a bye, a pin and another one-point decision.
Brayson Granger (126) and Dylan Julian (160) also made the finals.
Granger was a surprise finalist after having won two pins and a decision before he met top-seeded Cutter Tanaka of Eagle Point in the finals. Tanaka won by fall, just as he did against Lakeview’s Kylen Ward earlier in the tournament.
Ward placed fourth.
Julian was a top seed, had a bye and two pins before he competed in the finals where he dropped a 9-4 decision to Jace Coe of Heppner/Ione.
Lakeview’s Wyatt Patzke won twice by fall to reach the semifinals, where dropped a decision. He then came back with a pin over Kyle Roe of Pine Eagle to place third at 145.