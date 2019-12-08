PHOENIX — Klamath Union limited Phoenix to four third-period points Saturday as the Pelicans pulled away from the host team to claim a 49-34 victory and the championship of the Phoenix boys basketball tournament.
The Klamath Union junior varsity also won its tournament.
For the varsity, KU turned a 23-22 halftime lead into a 34-26 advantage going into the final period.
Jacob Cooke finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who host Lakeview Wednesday. Krishin Taylor added nine points and 12 rebounds,while Darius Holmes had 15 points and four assists. Garrett Short had two blocked shots and two steals.
For Phoenix, Nico Ortega finished with 11 points, nine coming on three-point baskets.
Mazama 54, Spring Creek 36
REDDING — Mazama capped its in the Harlan Carter Invitational boys basketball tournament with a 54-36 win over Spring Creek Saturday.
Cole Brosterhous nailed 8-of-15 shots from the floor to lead the Vikings with 17 points. Tristan Lee added nine points, and Reggie McEachran eight.
No other game details were availble.
Siletz Valley 66, Chiloquin 33
SILETZ — Caleb Williams scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half to help host Siletz Valley pulled away from Chiloquin Saturday in the Warriors own boys basketball tournament, 66-33.
The host team had led, 29-16, at halftime.
For Chiloquin,which had dropped a 69-37 decision to the Toledo junior varsity Friday, Scotty Gilchrist finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Zachary Holcomb also had five rebounds for the Panthers, and Jayden Riddle two steals.
Girls Basketball
McKinleyville 62, Mazama 41
ARCATA — McKinleyville pulled away from Mazama in the second half and went on to a 62-41 win Saturday in the Arcata girls basketball tournament.
The Panthers held a 29-23 halftime lead, but were able to up their advantage to 49-32 after the third quarter of the game which pitted teams which both had dropped close decisions to Foothill and host Arcata earlier in the tournament.
Saturday, Ella Bailey finished with 13 Mazama points, and Kennedy Lease added 11 for the Vikings, who are scheduled to host Bonanza at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rayn Tripp scored 16 points, and Cameron Heenan 13, for McKinleyville.
Friday Game
Foothill 45, Mazama 42
ARCATA — Isa Padilla’s three-point shot beat the buzzer Friday to lift Foothill to a 45-42 girls basketball victory over Mazama in the Arcata tournament, the second straight three-point buzzer-beater to do in the Vikings.
Mazama fell in Thursday’s opener, 52-51 Zoie Andre of the host school hit a three-point basket as time expired.
Friday, Mercedes Charkins and Kennedy Lease both scored 11 points for Mazama, while Macy Clemens finished with nine. Padilla and Melissa Mitchell both scored 13 points for the Cougars, who scored eight three-point baskets in the game.
Thursday, Andre’s three was the 10th of the game for the host school. Arcata was just 9-of-21 at the free-throw line, while Mazama was 13-of-21. Aerie Pomander had 16 Mazama points, Clemens 15 and Abbe Jeffrey nine.