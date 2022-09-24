For a half, Klamath Union High hung with defending Class 4A state champion Marshfield.
But the second half was another matter.
The Pirates blanked KU after the intermission, scoring 34 points of their own, in a 47-7 Big Sky Conference victory Friday night at Modoc Field.
“I believe we played a great game going into the second half, we ran out of gas and it showed,” KU running back Jett Johnson said.
The Pelicans (2-2 overall, 1-1 conference) appeared to have taken the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Cuellar to Tony Ortiz early in the second quarter, but a holding penalty wiped out the play.
Cuellar later threw a 79-yard TD pass to Ortiz, trimming Marshfield's lead to 13-7 at the intermission.
Trailing 20-7 midway through the third quarter, KU drove to the Pirates' 25-yard line, but consecutive penalties forced the Pelicans to punt, with Devon Pederson racing 81 yards untouched for a touchdown.
“Everything that happened tonight is fixable and we know that as a team,” said Pelicans offensive lineman Hayden Smith, a team captain. “Our focus is for every player to get better in at least one aspect, the only way to go from here is to bounce back and win.”
Marshfield's John Lemmons opened the scoring on a 19-yard run and capped it with a 36-yard interception return as the Pirates (3-1, 2-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the new conference.
“The kids played a great first half," KU coach Tom Smith said. "In the second half, we had a lot of mistakes ... we just need to tighten up and focus on not making these mistakes that add up.”
The Pelicans will travel to North Bend (1-3, 0-2) next Friday. The Bulldogs lost 50-0 Friday at top-ranked Mazama.
“We have a tight group of kids that are very positive and push each other in positive ways," coach Smith said. "We need to focus on getting a little bit better every week, if we do that big things will happen.”
