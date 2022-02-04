Down 11 points in the third quarter, Klamath Union needed a spark.
The KU offense was getting good looks but 3-point shots were clanging off the back iron until Vaughn Watah nailed one — while being fouled. The senior stepped up in the moment and sank his free throw to complete the four-point play.
Klamath Union — and the frenzied home crowd at Pel Court — fed off Watah’s feat. The shot began a 13-2 run that the Pelicans would use to tie their conference nail-biter against Mazama at 40 going into the fourth quarter.
The Pels rode that momentum into a big fourth quarter that resulted in a 59-51 come-from-behind victory on Friday night.
“That was a huge shot,” said Ed Case, KU’s head coach.
Case said they were looking to get better ball rotation across their offensive sets in the second half — and as a result, it left weapons like Watah with better looks.
“When we rotated, we get our shooters open,” Case said. “When our shooters get open, good things happen. It kind of spreads the floor out a little bit.”
It certainly opened up the offense inside and beyond the 3-point line. Junior Tony Ortiz scored all of his 12 points in the second half and most of which came either in the paint or at the free-throw line.
At the start of the fourth, senior Silas Dutra sunk a big 3-pointer of his own to give the Pelicans their first lead in quite awhile. Coming off the bench, Case said Dutra “gave us huge minutes, offensively and defensively.”
KU never looked back, outscoring Mazama 19-11 in the last frame. Watah paced the Pelicans in scoring with 16 points. Pablo Macias als added 14.
The win propelled the Pels (8-7, 3-2 Skyline) into second in the Skyline Conference a couple games back of league-leading Henley with half the conference slate played. Earlier this week, KU went toe-to-toe with Henley, but lost by three in double overtime at the Hornet’s Nest. Case said he’s looking forward to the rematch at Pel Court in a few weeks.
“I’d love to get one from Henley at home,” Case said. “You know, that’s a good basketball team. We just have to go one game at a time and try to execute, so when we do play Henley, in a couple of weeks, that game means something.”
Both KU and Mazama (8-9, 2-2) came into the game sitting exactly at .500 and the crowd certainly sensed the importance of the matchup, as dueling student sections roared at Pel Court from buzzer to buzzer.
“It’s good to see Pel Court rocking, I tell you what,” Case said. “The crowd really helps our energy and I’m very proud of my kids.”
After a first quarter of seemingly nonstop offense, Mazama held a slight 18-16 edge. The Vikings began to build out their advantage in the second, going on a 9-0 run over the course of the first three minutes of the quarter.
Mazama dominated offensively in the first half, taking a 31-23 lead into the halftime break. The Vikings’ Daniel Yancey played a big part, scoring 11 over the first two quarters. He would lead all Mazama scorers for the game with 12 total.
Case said a decision to pressure Mazama for the full length of the court in the second half tilted the game in KU’s favor.
“We let them walk the ball up the court the whole first half and they’re too big, for one thing, to let them walk the ball up the floor and get into their sets,” Case said.
The Vikings will look to bounce back when they host Phoenix at Valhalla Court on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Klamath Union will look to keep their momentum going when they host North Valley at the same time on Tuesday.
Henley 70, Phoenix 40
Three different Hornets scored a dozen points to help the Hornets to a blowout conference win on Thursday night.
Shaw Stork, Owen Cheyne and Austin Fitts each scored 12 points while Blayne Boersma added 11. Eli Hayes also put up nine points — all off of three makes from beyond the three-point arc.
The Hornets (12-5, 5-0 Skyline) have jumped out to a perfect start to conference play, beating every team in the Skyline Conference in their first run through with their closest shave coming earlier this week against Klamath Union. Henley won in a 64-61 double overtime thriller.
On Tuesday, they’ll go on the road to face Hidden Valley. Their first meeting was a 73-17 win for the Hornets.