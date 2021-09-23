Thursday night's 2-1 loss to the North Valley/Rogue River Knights was a tale of two halves for the Klamath Union boys' soccer team.
The Pelicans (1-2) were flying high into halftime, protecting a 1-0 lead, but second half defensive mistakes led to two goals for the Knights (1-1) and a KU loss to open Skyline Conference play at Modoc Field.
"Those two goals (for the Knights) were defensive mistakes, just purely defensive breakdowns," said Seth Johnston, KU's head coach. "So I think we fix that and it's a different outcome."
Johnston said he and his team will try to figure out if those defensive errors were simply "complacency" or a conditioning issue as the defense appeared "a little tired" as the game wore on.
In the first half, the Pelicans were largely in control — "awesome for us," Johnston said. KU pressure caused North Valley/Rogue River to commit multiple fouls in their own half of the field, allowing the Pelicans multiple opportunities to spark their offense off free kicks.
Late in the half, the Pels capitalized. A lofty free kick from just beyond the Knights' penalty area looped softly at the Knights' goalie who batted the ball down into his own six-yard box. As the loose ball skittered in front of the goal an unmarked Alex Etxebarria pushed the ball high past the keeper, gifting KU the game's first goal and the lead.
According to Johnston, the Pelicans' usual starting goalie, Robert Abbott, jammed his thumb just before the game so the junior varsity keeper defended the goal in the first half and didn't see much work.
North Valley/Rogue River came out fast in the second half. The first of multiple defensive breakdowns for KU allowed the Knights to tie the game on a tap-in goal less than three minutes into the second half. With the game level at 1-1, Abbott was subbed in.
The game truly opened up in the final 25 minutes as both squads sought the late winner. Klamath Union had a few offensive flourishes — including one instance where freshman Jose Garcia sent a low shot to the far post. A full-extension dive from the Knights' goalie allowed him to palm the ball off the line.
However, the Knights had most of the quality chances.
KU defenders were "making sloppy plays on the ball," Johnston said. The Knights' forwards were consistently able to bring the ball up the field with speed. Instead of trying to circle around and getting in front of the dribbling forwards, the Pelicans were trying to come from behind and kick around to try to dislodge the ball from the Knights' control.
"It looked like maybe they were getting a little bit tired, didn't want to put in the full effort to get to the proper position and instead settling for sloppy play," Johnston said.
Abbott, however, was electric in goal, making at least three highlight saves to keep Klamath Union in the game. Finally, with just 2:09 left to play, the Knights broke through as a cross from the corner was redirected past Abbott.
"They know how to play defense," Johnston said. "I think that was evidenced in the first half."
Finding out if it was "a mental breakdown" or a "physical breakdown" so the Pelicans can play well in both halves will be key to finding success throughout the rest of conference play, Johnston said.
Next up, Klamath Union will travel over the hill to take on annual conference powerhouse Phoenix on Monday. North Valley/Rogue River will take on Hidden Valley at home on the same day.