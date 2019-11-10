EUGENE — Zach Wallace didn’t expect to finish fourth.
As he rounded the final corner of the Class 4A state cross country meet on the baby blue track at Lane Community College, he was among the top finishers with 10 yards between him and the eventual fifth-place finisher.
Wallace, a Klamath Union junior, was in about tenth place at the second mile when he noticed the runners in front of him slowing down, he said.
“I used that opportunity to keep speeding up,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to place that high. Finishing fourth is a really big deal. I did better than I expected to do.”
His effort helped the Pelicans to a third-place finish in the Class 4A boys state cross country championships.
Wallace didn’t finish the district meet after getting his foot caught between two rocks in the first mile and tweaking his ankle. He was marked DNF, but returned Saturday fully recovered, after some ice and heat, to take a podium finish.
The junior said he expected to finish in about tenth place, but head coach Rob Coffman said he’s not at all surprised by Wallace’s 16-minute, 33.3-second, fourth-place finish.
“Zach Wallace is an incredible talent,” he said, “He may be (surprised), but I’m not. I know what Zach’s got in him. He’s got that and he’s got a lot more.”
Wallace isn’t the only Pelican to perform well in the state meet. The top six boys all set personal records, and over half of the girls team did as well.
The Klamath Union girls finished ninth out of 12 teams. The girls top finisher, junior Eliza Blake ran a 20:10 for a 24th-place finish, and a personal best on that course.
On the girls side, the Pelicans are returning their whole squad and hope to build on Saturday’s experience in the next season. With just two senior boys, much of the state-qualifying team also returns.
Just Isaac Bailey and Brady Monteith are graduate. They finished 12th and 17th, respectively, the second and third finishers for the Pelican boys. Daisy Kritzer and Mabel Riley were Klamath Union’s other top three runners with 43rd-and 44th-place finishes.
They crossed just after Henley sophomore Kinsey Hullman, who qualified individually with a fifth-place district finish. She placed 40th Saturday with a time of 20:55.8.
With so many returning runners and a promising junior varsity program (both boys and girls junior varsity teams won districts), Pelican cross country has a lot to look forward to.
“I’m really excited for next year,” Blake said. “We made it to state this year and this team is only going to get better.”
According to Coffman, that’s something people in the community can rally around.
“People care,” he said. “Our whole Klamath Union community, people care about running. It’s one big sport that I know we take a lot of pride in.”
CLASS 3A/2A/1A
The Lakeview girls finished fifth overall and had two top 10 finishes. Sophomore Ella Villagrana finished ninth with a 19:47 time, followed by junior Kaley Schneider 19:50.4, with a tenth-place personal best.