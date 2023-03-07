Ice Hawks vs. Rogue Valley

The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks' Gage McDaniel, second from right, tries to work the puck past the Rogue Valley defense during a game Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.

 Steve Matthies/For the Herald & News

Trevor Heaton had two goals and an assist and Leo Ahalt also tallied twice as the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks defeated the visiting Rogue Valley Reign 4-3 Saturday night at Bill Collier Ice Arena.

Ahalt's power-play goal at 14:33 of the third period, assisted by Casey Durant and Andrew Yagla, proved to be the winner.


