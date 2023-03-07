The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks' Gage McDaniel, second from right, tries to work the puck past the Rogue Valley defense during a game Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.
Trevor Heaton had two goals and an assist and Leo Ahalt also tallied twice as the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks defeated the visiting Rogue Valley Reign 4-3 Saturday night at Bill Collier Ice Arena.
Ahalt's power-play goal at 14:33 of the third period, assisted by Casey Durant and Andrew Yagla, proved to be the winner.
Klamath Falls won the first game of the doubleheader 5-2 behind two goals from Owen Welch and a goal and two assists by Gage McDaniel. Gabe Preston and Gavin Knutson also scored.
The Ice Hawks provided stout defense in both games, as goaltender Lello Sguera was forced to make just 16 saves in the opener and 13 in the nightcap.
The Ice Hawks qualified for the 18U state tournament scheduled for March 17-19 in Eugene.
