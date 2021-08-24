A Klamath Falls team has never advanced to the Little League World Series. But the manager of the team representing Oregon is a Mazama High School grad who grew up in Klamath.
Lake Oswego’s team represents both the state and the Pacific Northwest in the ESPN-televised youth baseball tournament taking place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Tony Sturgeon, Lake Oswego’s manager, played for the Mazama Vikings and played summer ball with the Klamath Falls Falcon American Legion team for three seasons in the 1990s.
Sturgeon, his brothers, Chad and Ky, and father Hal have deep roots in Klamath Falls baseball. Chad and Ky both won state championships at the high school level — Chad at Mazama, Ky at Henley. Hal also played on two American Legion World Series teams in the 1960s.
Hal also coached the South Suburban Little League team when Sturgeon was a player that advanced to the Little League Western Regionals in San Bernardino after winning the state championship 35 years ago.
Tony Sturgeon, now in software development, has three boys. He said managing in the biggest tournament in youth baseball is an honor.
“We are just happy to be here”, Sturgeon said in an interview with the Herald and News from Williamsport. “We actually finished second to Washington in the regional final so our players and families are soaking in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Missing this year, too, are the fans. Little League Baseball has limited the attendance to just a few hundred supporters for each team.
“Because of COVID we’re pretty limited on what we can and can’t do”, Sturgeon said, adding that “the kids are making the most out of the experience. While they don’t have the chance to interact with those from around the world, many are using Google Translate to communicate languages, it’s still a tremendous event.”
Coaching on national TV
The LLWS has a different look this year. Because of COVID-19, the usual field of eight United States teams and eight international teams was scrapped this year. All 16 teams are from the United States in the tournament. The Oregon little leaguers need a win Tuesday over the team representing New Hampshire to continue play.
Playing in a stadium that can seat 45,000 is nerve-wracking enough for a 12-year-old. Add the national TV audience and ESPN’s fanfare, and it increases the pressure.
Sturgeon said it’s important to approach the game in the same way they have all year. He said the biggest adjustment is pre-game prep. The TV network requires the team to be there much earlier than they normally would for a scheduled start time.
“It gives the kids a chance to have some fun in the dugout and loosen up,” he said. “There’s certainly plenty of idle time before a game.”
All coaches wear a microphone, and the network uses their discretion on when they allow viewers to hear and see the coach interact with the players. It’s become part of the charm of the tournament annually.
“I don’t think about it much,” Sturgeon said. “I just coach the way I have all year. If I did anything different, I may not get the players to respond the way we need them to. Mostly, I want our kids to have fun and embrace it all. Have fun. Only one team will walk out of here with the championship.”
Hal, and brothers Chad and Ky, made an appearance in Williamsport to support Tony.
“It’s been great,” he said.
Little League still king in youth baseball
Little League is still, by far, the most popular avenue to play organized baseball at that age level, Sturgeon said, even though there are numerous other programs offered today that weren’t available when he played youth baseball.
“There are travel teams, AAU, and Cal Ripken baseball, too,” Sturgeon said, adding that the Lake Oswego players he has were playing Cal Ripken until just a few years ago. “We just felt Little League had a better connection with everyone in the community. I know now we made the right decision.”
Sturgeon has lived in the Portland metro area for many years, but he hasn’t forgotten his Klamath Basin roots.
“Klamath Falls has always had respect around the state regardless of level when it comes to the approach to the game,” Sturgeon said. “We were pretty fortunate to have some great coaching and mentors along the way.”
Along with opportunities to play teams from across the country, the entire field of 16 teams got a chance to see one of the most popular players in the Major Leagues this year in the Little League Classic.
Each year, a Major League game between two select teams is played in a stadium in Williamsport built specifically for the occasion. The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani was by far a player favorite, Sturgeon said, as they battled Cleveland. Ohtani played in the series for a team from Japan when he was 12.
The 47-year-old manager said that being involved in the tournament will be something the kids will remember forever.
“Several major leaguers now have played in this tournament, and our kids recognize that. It’s pretty awesome.”