 Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography

GRANTS PASS — Klamath Falls kept their American Legion state tournament hopes alive, as the Falcons swept a key doubleheader, topping Grants Pass 14-9 and 16-4 Thursday at Lytle Field.

The Falcons (8-16 overall, 5-7 Area 4) pounded out 28 combined hits in the twin bill, scoring runs in 11 of 14 innings played.


