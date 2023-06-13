Umpire Rob Sellars signals a Roseburg runner is out at the plate after being tagged by Klamath Falls Falcons catcher Tyler Harper in a season-opening American Legion doubleheader Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Klamath Falls Falcons catcher Tyler Harper tags out a Roseburg runner at the plate during a season-opening American Legion doubleheader Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News
The Klamath Falls Falcons’ Owen Harper slides safely back into first base on a Roseburg pickoff attempt in a season-opening American Legion doubleheader Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Klamath Falls Falcons pitcher Mark Carpenter tags a Roseburg runner at the plate during a season-opening American Legion doubleheader Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Klamath Falls Falcons players celebrate after rallying for a victory in their American Legion season opener against Roseburg on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Ryan Glidden drives the ball during a season-opening American League doubleheader against Roseburg on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Klamath Falls Falcons players cheer from the Kiger Stadium dugout during a season-opening American Legion doubleheader against Roseburg on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Klamath Falls Falcons' Mark Carpenter delivers a pitch against Roseburg in a season-opening American Legion doubleheader Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kiger Stadium.
Tyler Harper went 4-for-8 with three RBIs, helping the Klamath Falls Falcons split their American Legion season-opening doubleheader with the Roseburg Doc Stewarts on Monday night at Kiger Stadium.
The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 Area 4) forced extra innings in the opener with a three-run seventh, winning the game in walk-off fashion, 8-7, while the Docs scored a pair of seventh-inning runs to secure a 7-6 victory in Game 2.