Tyler Harper went 4-for-8 with three RBIs, helping the Klamath Falls Falcons split their American Legion season-opening doubleheader with the Roseburg Doc Stewarts on Monday night at Kiger Stadium.

The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 Area 4) forced extra innings in the opener with a three-run seventh, winning the game in walk-off fashion, 8-7, while the Docs scored a pair of seventh-inning runs to secure a 7-6 victory in Game 2.


Tags