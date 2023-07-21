The Klamath Falls Falcons’ Kollin Tacchini dives back to first base on a pickoff attempt Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene. The Falcons lost 9-0 to the Salem Withnell Dodgers.
Klamath Falls Falcons manager Pete Whisler holds a conference on the mound Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene. The Falcons lost 9-0 to the Salem Withnell Dodgers.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
The Klamath Falls Falcons’ P.J. Safford makes contact Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
Klamath Falls Falcons first baseman Tyler Harper stretches to make an out during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Lane Frank takes a lead off first base Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
Klamath Falls Falcons right fielder Lane Frank makes a catch Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
Klamath Falls Falcons players huddle Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Owen Harper delivers a pitch Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography
The Klamath Falls Falcons' Beau Pyle delivers a pitch Friday during a play-in game for the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament in Eugene.
EUGENE — The Klamath Falls Falcons ran into a buzz saw Friday morning at Swede Johnson Stadium, as a veteran Salem Withnell Dodgers squad limited the Klamath Basin squad to three singles in a 9-0 victory in the play-in round of the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament.
The Dodgers (27-15 overall) advanced to the eight-team, double-elimination bracket, while the Falcons’ season came to a close.