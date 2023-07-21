EUGENE — The Klamath Falls Falcons ran into a buzz saw Friday morning at Swede Johnson Stadium, as a veteran Salem Withnell Dodgers squad limited the Klamath Basin squad to three singles in a 9-0 victory in the play-in round of the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament.

The Dodgers (27-15 overall) advanced to the eight-team, double-elimination bracket, while the Falcons’ season came to a close.


