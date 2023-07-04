Falcons' Beau Pyle

The Klamath Falls Falcons' Beau Pyle pitched a three-hit shutout against league-leading Eugene on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

 Liza Safford/Inside the Lines Photography

EUGENE - Beau Pyle tossed a three-hit shutout, helping Klamath Falls stun Area 4 leading Eugene 3-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday at Swede Johnson Stadium.

The Emerald Overhead Door Challengers (33-3 overall, 5-1 Area 4) rebounded with a pair of doubles and four RBIs from Jaxson Kister in a 17-7 win in the second game in five innings.


