Klamath Falls athletes make 4A All-State football teams By Herald and News staff Dec 29, 2021 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 Mazama's Nate Tramp (71) and Trevor Anderson (2) celebrate after a touchdown during the game against North Valley on Oct. 7, 2021. Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America Henley quarterback Shaw Stork runs the ball against Hidden Valley last Friday. Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier After helping their teams to playoff appearances, a handful of Klamath Falls football players made the 4A All-State football teams published last week by The Oregonian and SBLive Oregon.The local athletes are listed below and a full list can be found at https://scorebooklive.com/oregon/2021/12/23/all-state-football-2021-oregons-top-4a-stars/.First team offense C Nate Tramp, Mazama, Sr.Second team offenseOL Isaac Pena, Mazama, Sr.Honorable mention offenseOL Daniel Yancey, Mazama, Sr.QB Shaw Stork, Henley, Jr. First team defenseLB Tulson Higgins, Henley, Sr.Second team defenseDL Nate Tramp, Mazama, Sr.DB Savien Burk, Mazama, Sr.Honorable mention defenseDL Isaac Pena, Mazama, Sr.LB Trevor Anderson, Mazama, Jr.