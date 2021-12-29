After helping their teams to playoff appearances, a handful of Klamath Falls football players made the 4A All-State football teams published last week by The Oregonian and SBLive Oregon.

The local athletes are listed below and a full list can be found at https://scorebooklive.com/oregon/2021/12/23/all-state-football-2021-oregons-top-4a-stars/.

First team offense

C Nate Tramp, Mazama, Sr.

Second team offense

OL Isaac Pena, Mazama, Sr.

Honorable mention offense

OL Daniel Yancey, Mazama, Sr.

QB Shaw Stork, Henley, Jr.

First team defense

LB Tulson Higgins, Henley, Sr.

Second team defense

DL Nate Tramp, Mazama, Sr.

DB Savien Burk, Mazama, Sr.

Honorable mention defense

DL Isaac Pena, Mazama, Sr.

LB Trevor Anderson, Mazama, Jr.

