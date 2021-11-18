Klamath Falls athletes fill out much of Skyline boys' soccer honors Herald and News staff Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Henley's Eli Hayes (2) looks for a pass during the game against the Tillamook Cheesemakers on Nov. 3, 2021. Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a strong season on the field, multiple Klamath Falls athletes got a nod on the Skyline Conference's boys' soccer honors and All-Conference teams. Henley Head Coach Lupe Gonzales was named Coach of the Year after his Hornets posted a 12-4-1 record and took the conference title. Phoenix senior Victor Martinez was named Player of the Year. First Team Eli Hayes, Sr., HenleyJacob Gonzales, Jr., HenleyLello Sguera, Jr., HenleyJorge Mejia, Sr., PhoenixCaden Gallegos, Sr., PhoenixDanny Palomino, Jr., PhoenixTheo Bergman, Sr., Hidden ValleyRonan Hodge, Sr., Hidden ValleyStephen Lauby, Soph., North ValleyChris Ramirez, Sr., MazamaSecond TeamMiles Morton, Jr., HenleyTrevor Tobiasson, Jr., HenleyGeovanni Cazares, Sr., HenleyDominic Crenshaw, Soph., PhoenixJackson Seldon, Jr., PhoenixCaleb Richter, Sr., Hidden ValleyJosiah Saunders, Fr., Hidden ValleyZachery Mayle, Sr., North ValleyMatt Dupuis, Sr., Klamath Union Alex Etxebarria, Jr., Klamath UnionHonorable MentionLogan Parker, Jr., HenleyMason Klipfel, Soph., Hidden ValleyChance Dwyer, Soph., North ValleyBrandon Queener, Jr., North ValleyEric Brower, Sr., North ValleyJose Garcia, Fr., Klamath UnionGabe Torres, Jr., Klamath UnionMarcos Ulloa-Ford, Soph., MazamaBrock Patzke, Jr., HenleyJeshua Ruelas, Jr., HenleySergio Alegria, Sr., PhoenixReif Stanfield, Sr., PhoenixAiden Coons, Fr., North ValleyCaleb Allen, Fr., North ValleyWyatt Cain, Sr., Klamath UnionJacob Federico, Soph., Klamath UnionHadyn Burk, Soph., MazamaJose Novoa, Sr., MazamaJoaquin Matinez, Jr., Hidden ValleyPlayer of the Year: Victor Martinez, PhoenixCoach of the Year: Lupe Gonzales, Henley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Henley Athlete Sport Valley Conference Team Lupe Gonzales Victor Martinez Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo dead, two injured in Chiloquin shootingKlamath Falls man found dead in Eastern Oregon motelWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseWilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facilityMiller, Hazen AllenCounting every drop: Klamath Basin water year trackerWebb, Michael StevenLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyModoc Nation adds local resource and development directorAnother confirmed wolf-killed cow near Bly Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives