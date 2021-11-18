Henley Soccer vs. Tillamook

Henley's Eli Hayes (2) looks for a pass during the game against the Tillamook Cheesemakers on Nov. 3, 2021.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

After a strong season on the field, multiple Klamath Falls athletes got a nod on the Skyline Conference's boys' soccer honors and All-Conference teams. 

Henley Head Coach Lupe Gonzales was named Coach of the Year after his Hornets posted a 12-4-1 record and took the conference title. Phoenix senior Victor Martinez was named Player of the Year. 

First Team

Eli Hayes, Sr., Henley

Jacob Gonzales, Jr., Henley

Lello Sguera, Jr., Henley

Jorge Mejia, Sr., Phoenix

Caden Gallegos, Sr., Phoenix

Danny Palomino, Jr., Phoenix

Theo Bergman, Sr., Hidden Valley

Ronan Hodge, Sr., Hidden Valley

Stephen Lauby, Soph., North Valley

Chris Ramirez, Sr., Mazama

Second Team

Miles Morton, Jr., Henley

Trevor Tobiasson, Jr., Henley

Geovanni Cazares, Sr., Henley

Dominic Crenshaw, Soph., Phoenix

Jackson Seldon, Jr., Phoenix

Caleb Richter, Sr., Hidden Valley

Josiah Saunders, Fr., Hidden Valley

Zachery Mayle, Sr., North Valley

Matt Dupuis, Sr., Klamath Union

Alex Etxebarria, Jr., Klamath Union

Honorable Mention

Logan Parker, Jr., Henley

Mason Klipfel, Soph., Hidden Valley

Chance Dwyer, Soph., North Valley

Brandon Queener, Jr., North Valley

Eric Brower, Sr., North Valley

Jose Garcia, Fr., Klamath Union

Gabe Torres, Jr., Klamath Union

Marcos Ulloa-Ford, Soph., Mazama

Brock Patzke, Jr., Henley

Jeshua Ruelas, Jr., Henley

Sergio Alegria, Sr., Phoenix

Reif Stanfield, Sr., Phoenix

Aiden Coons, Fr., North Valley

Caleb Allen, Fr., North Valley

Wyatt Cain, Sr., Klamath Union

Jacob Federico, Soph., Klamath Union

Hadyn Burk, Soph., Mazama

Jose Novoa, Sr., Mazama

Joaquin Matinez, Jr., Hidden Valley

Player of the Year: Victor Martinez, Phoenix

Coach of the Year: Lupe Gonzales, Henley

