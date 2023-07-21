KFLL at state

Members of the Klamath Falls 12-U All-Stars huddle with coach Phil Ouelette during the Oregon Little League championships in Wilsonville.

 Photo courtesy of Dana Ouellette

This time, Murrayhill wouldn’t go quietly.

Murrayhill used an 18-hit attack to defeat the Klamath Falls 12-U All-Stars 14-2 Thursday night to force a winner-take-all finale late Friday at the Oregon Little League championship in Wilsonville.


