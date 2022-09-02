The Klamath County Sports Officials' Scholarship Committee announced it has awarded nine scholarships totaling $3,250 to high school senior student-athletes in the class of 2022.
The committee set a single-year record in funds collected since it was established in 2011.
Scholarships were available to graduating student-athletes at the eight schools serviced by the Klamath County Sports Officials partnership – Lost River, Henley, Mazama, Klamath Union, Crosspoint Christian Academy, Chiloquin, Bonanza and Lakeview.
Henley's Kinsey Hullman received the top prize of $700. The Hornets' Madeline Lowery and Mikell Lowery each received $350, as did Mazama's Kennedy Lease and Andrew Raebel, and Klamath Union's Cassidy Mahan and Bonanza's Bella Tenold. Mazama's Tristan Lee received $250 and Henley's Beth Hamilton got $200.
Winners were selected based on academic performance and at least one letter of recommendation from a varsity coach. Applicants were required to have a minimum grade-point average and must have earned a varsity letter in at least one Oregon School Activities Association-sanctioned sport.
The scholarship fund is built through contributions from members of six local officiating associations, representing various sports. Members of these groups officiate local youth and high school athletic contests in their respective sports and are compensated by the schools and leagues for those services.
Their contributions to the scholarship fund are either deducted from their compensation or contributed to the fund directly.
“This year we marked yet another milestone with record-setting contributions from our local officials," said Joel Woodley, chair of the committee, in a news release. "During a nationwide crisis when we are losing athletic officials faster than we can replace them, I think that says a lot about the type of people who are willing to step up and do this work. There are a lot of reasons to thank your local athletic officials, and this is just one more reason.”
Past winners
2011: Daniel Mathis, Mazama; Rylee Carleton, Henley; Andrew McDaniel, Henley.
2012: Jeff Rutledge, Triad; Alex Stork, Klamath Union; Connor Hickey, Lost River; Kody Kuhlman, Klamath Union; Drew Nevala, Mazama; Josie Stickel, Bonanza; Jordin Schooler, Henley; Leann Valenta, Mazama; Callie Porter, Klamath Union; Elle Morgan, Henley.
2013: Sean Angel, Bonanza; Ryan Stewart, Bonanza; Jimmy Marquit, Mazama; Hannah Reynolds, Mazama; Bailey Hammerich, Bonanza; Emma Thompson, Hosanna; Carly Bigby, Hosanna; Megan Aho, Mazama.
2014: Caileigh Smith, Mazama; Jennie Sites, Lost River; Chandler O'Grady, Lost River; Cody Dykstra, Henley; Lane Hadley, Lakeview; Jesse Hilyard, Henley; James Vaughan, Bonanza; Lynzee Wortman, Mazama;
2016: Amber Lease, Mazama; Emily Parks, Lost River; Bre Maldonado, Chiloquin; Madeline Bush, Hosanna; Andrew Taylor, Lost River; Seth Andres, Henley; Daniel Cooper, Hosanna.
2017: Briea Baley, Henley; Ryan Wells, Bonanza; Michelangelo Luce, Klamath Union; Rylie Smith, Henley; Anna Shaedel, Mazama.
2018: Chelsea O’Grady, Lost River; Rachel Parks, Lost River; Eli Builta, Triad; Braydon Wright, Mazama; Sarah McCuiston, Triad; Alexis Virtue, Henley; Phillip Shullanberger, Lakeview; Sarah Vanhorn, Bonanza; Blake Aho, Mazama.