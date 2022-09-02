Henley girls cross country

Henley’s Kinsey Hullman finished third in the girls’ 5K race last year at the Skyline Pre-District Meet at Steen Sports Park.

 Courtesy of Rick Childress

The Klamath County Sports Officials' Scholarship Committee announced it has awarded nine scholarships totaling $3,250 to high school senior student-athletes in the class of 2022.

The committee set a single-year record in funds collected since it was established in 2011.

