Two Klamath Basin high school teams brought home state championship trophies, as well as several individuals.
Others received induction into various Halls of Fame.
Those were among the top sports stories of 2022, as determined in voting by the Herald & News staff.
Staffers were asked to rank their top 10 local stories of the year, with their first-place selection receiving 10 ballot points, their second choice getting nine, etc., down to one point for 10th place.
Here are Klamath Basin’s top 10 sports stories of the year:
1. REPUTATION TARNISHED
The Klamath Falls Falcons had one goal when they traveled to Ephrata, Wash., to compete in the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series — fare better than they had the previous year, when they went winless in Mobile, Ala.
Only this time, they also came home with a black eye.
The Falcons lost their first three games, then forfeited their finale after an alleged hazing incident involving a 15-year-old teammate that prompted a police investigation and led to misdemeanor assault charges for three local teenagers.
The younger teammate said the older teens, ages 17 and 18, tried to sexually humiliate and sexually accost him in his hotel room during the tourney.
Although not affiliated with the Falcons, the Klamath County School District faced questions and scrutiny for its handling of the situation involving the alleged victim having to be on the same campus as well as the same high school sports teams as some of his alleged assailants.
2. STATE HALL GIVES A HOOT
Oregon Tech’s 2004, 2008 and 2012 NAIA Division II men’s basketball champions received a rare honor, being inducted together into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame this summer in Portland.
“Oregon Tech is a small wonder in the world of college basketball,” emcee Dwight Jaynes said as he introduced the Hustlin’ Owls, bringing a loud roar from the large presence of OIT fans at the induction ceremonies at Providence Park.
Former OIT player Jordan Kiely from Lakeview said the honor was magnified with all three championship teams being inducted.
“Only so many people get the honor to be in a Hall of Fame, and just to be part of one of the three teams, to be part of a bigger team, is an honor,” Kiely said.
The commonality of the three championship teams was a recurring theme as players shared their stories.
“It’s a fellowship, a brotherhood,” Andre Lawrence said of Hustlin’ Owls basketball.
3. LOST RIVER FINDS A WAY
Grady Dunlea was just an infant the last time Lost River won a state football title in 2004.
“I’ve been baby pictures of me playing with confetti (from the 2004 state title celebration),” he said. “It makes you want to work hard for a goal and achieve even more.”
Even though he missed the title game with a separated left shoulder, Grady Dunlea provided inspiration for his teammates, who blanked top-seeded St. Paul 43-0 for the Class 1A 8-man title in Cottage Grove. The Raiders (11-1) avenged their lone regular-season loss — 46-32 at St. Paul in mid-September.
Younger brother Connor Dunlea was named the game’s MVP – he threw a touchdown pass, rushed for a score, intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.
And it was Connor who suggested Grady be the one to accept the state championship trophy after the game.
“Everything he’s been through, that just pushed us even more,” Connor Dunlea said. “We wanted to make sure he was the first one to grab (the trophy). He’s done so much for us.”
4. NINE IN A ROW FOR VIKINGS
After eight consecutive Skyline Conference titles, Mazama moved — along with Henley and Klamath Union — into the newly founded Big Sky Conference for football.
The results for the Vikings were the same.
Mazama defeated defending state champion Marshfield 44-15 to wrap up the inaugural Big Sky title and complete a perfect 9-0 season — the only Class 4A team in the state that could boast of that accomplishment.
“This is a testament to what we built over the last 10 years,” Vikings coach Vic Lease said. “We have been striving to get our program on top and we are on top right now ...”
The top-seeded Vikings were upset in the state quarterfinals, however, as they came up short on a two-point conversion in overtime in a 28-27 defeat to visiting Scappoose.
5. OIT GIVES OUT HALL PASSES
Legendary coach Danny Miles and his 1974 men’s basketball team, along with four others, became the first induction class into the Howard Morris Oregon Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Basketball standouts Carmen (Arroquero) Morgan and Dave Carrigan, baseball star Dave Hummel, along with longtime radio broadcaster Bobby Thompson rounded out the 2022 Hall of Fame class.
A member of numerous Halls of Fame, Miles called induction into the OIT Hall something “which means so much to me.” His storied career has been well documented with 1,040 victories, 17 trips to the national tournament, another trip to nationals with the softball team and a long list of other honors.
6. HONKERS MAKE NOISE
With the state’s Class 2A/1A co-pitcher of the year in Tyler McNeley, the co-player of the year in Emily Philibert and coach of the year Sam Tacchini, perhaps it should have come as no surprise the Lakeview High softball team claimed the state title.
Still, the Honkers had to beat top-seeded Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 in the championship game at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium.
Jaila Jackson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and McNeley pitched a complete game for the seventh-seeded Honkers (25-4 overall) in the finale.
The Honkers avenged a doubleheader loss to the Prospectors in the regular season.
“We wanted revenge and we knew we could do it,” McNeley told OSAAtoday. “We were kind of in a slump when we played them first, and we knew we could come back and do it. We had all the confidence in the world.”
7. OWLS GIVE A HOOT
It was another big year for the Oregon Tech athletic department, as the Owls claimed the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s all-sports trophy for the second consecutive year.
OIT’s softball, men’s basketball, men’s soccer and men’s cross-country teams all reached the NAIA national championships.
The softball team posted a program-record 50 victories and placed seventh at nationals. It was led by pitcher Sarah Abramson, who earned her first-team All-America honors for the second consecutive season.
The men’s basketball team defeated Hope International 87-85 on a last-second shot by senior Kellen Gerig in the opening round of nationals before falling to third-seeded William Jessup 93-89 in Rocklin, Calif.
8. A NET VICTORY
Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty kept up the school tradition.
Dougherty became the Pelicans’ fourth girls tennis player to bring home a state singles title when she bested the field at the Class 4A tournament this spring in Corvallis.
Dougherty, a sophomore who was seeded second, defeated top-seeded Lola Diaz Gonzalez of Catlin Gabel 6-1, 6-2 in the championship.
Dougherty became the fourth singles state champion from KU. Past champs were Cal Jerecki (1983), Jessyca Arthur (1997) and Courtlyn Lam (2018, 2019).
9. SHOELESS IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Howard Day lost a shoe while competing in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Fla.
But the first individual from Klamath Falls to compete at nationals — a basketball team went in 2018 — never slowed down.
Day, 20, who deals with autism, ADHD, developmental delays and anxiety, placed second in the pentathlon and ran the anchor leg on a 4x100-meter relay team that took sixth.
“I’ve always told him I’d be proud of him no matter what,” said Lindy Weaver, Day’s mother, “and he’s made me very proud.”
10. PELICANS’ SMITH STEPS DOWN
Tom Smith realized family was more important than football.
After spending 22 years on the staff at Klamath Union High, including since 2009 as the Pelicans’ head coach, the 50-year-old father of three decided it was time to step down.
Smith has 10 to 12 years left before he can retire from the classroom, but is ready to step back to follow the exploits of his sons Dawson (a KU graduate in 2021) and Hayden (this year). His daughter, Maddy, is a KU freshman.
“Is this the end of coaching football? I don’t know, but I can step away and watch them,” Smith said. “If truth be told, I probably have a to-do list 23 years long.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Lakeview’s Morgan Ludwig wins the boys Class 2A/1A state wrestling title at 182 pounds; Hanscom’s Bowling Alley in Klamath Falls closes after 70 years; Mazama reaches the Class 4A state volleyball’s final eight for first time, places third; the Henley boys soccer team advances to the state Class 4A semifinals; Henley’s Eli Hayes wins the long and triple jumps and the 4x400 relay squad also triumphs at the Class 4A state track and field meet as the Hornets place second; Mazama’s Brandon Gailey wins the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state meet and teammate and Savien Burk takes first in the 300 hurdles as the Vikings place fourth in Class 4A; Oregon Tech’s Alex Conley (Lakeview) takes second in the women’s javelin at the NAIA Nationals; OIT’s Peyton Canon misses out on a second All-America honor in women’s golf but returns for a fifth season and sets a school record in the OIT Fall Invitational at the Running Y Resort; OIT claims the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s all-sports trophy for the second consecutive year.