WEEK 9 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 4A
Mazama 44, Marshfield 15
Ashland 39, Klamath Union 36
Henley 55, North Bend 24
Class 3A
Lakeview 42, Sutherlin 14
Class 1A (8-man)
Camas Valley 32, Crosspoint Christian 20
Lost River 55, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6
Bonanza 64, Chiloquin 6
Class 1A (6-man)
McKenzie 27, Gilchrist 25
California
Tulelake 2, Butte Valley 0 (forfeit)
Weed 50, Modoc 20
