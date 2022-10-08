Class 4A
Henley 54, Klamath Union 7
Mazama 47, Hidden Valley 0
Class 3A
Lakeview 33, Coquille 28
Class 1A (8-man)
Crosspoint Christian 68, Chiloquin 28
Lost River 54, Camas Valley 0
Bonanza 60, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 0
Class 1A (6-man)
Glendale 41, North Lake 7
Powers 70, Gilchrist 7
California
Loyalton 44, Butte Valley 6
Portola 39, Modoc 0
Burney 54, Tulelake 6
