MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Multnomah at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Lost River at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Prospect Charter, 7 p.m.
Shasta Cascade (California)
Trinity at Modoc, 8:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonanza at Prospect Charter, canceled
Trinity at Modoc, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Klamath Union JV at Crosspoint Christian, 6 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.
Far West League (3A)
Sutherlin at Lakeview, 3:30 p.m.
Prospect Charter at Gilchrist, 1:30 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Central Christian, 3 p.m.
North Lake/Paisley at Lost River, 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen (California)
Butte Valley at Hayfork, 5:30 p.m.
Sutherlin at Lakeview, 2 p.m.
North Lake/Paisley at Lost River, 3 p.m.
Butte Valley at Hayfork, 4 p.m.
OTHER
Wrestling: Klamath Union at Cottage Grove Invitational; Bonanza/Lost River, North Lake at Howell Invitational at Monroe HS
