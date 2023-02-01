MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Oregon Tech at Evergreen, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech at Evergreen, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASEBALL
Non-conference
Oregon Tech at William Jessup (2), 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
Oregon Tech at Arizona Christian, (2), 2 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Phoenix at Henley, 7:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Lost River at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Bonanza at North Lake/Paisley, 6 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Chiloquin, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Henley, 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Bonanza at North Lake/Paisley, 4:30 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Chiloquin, 6 p.m.
Non-league
Lost River at Tulelake, 6 p.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 meet
At Cottage Grove HS
Bonanza/Lost River, Chiloquin, Henley, Klamath Union, Lakeview, Mazama, North Lake
Oregon Tech at Northwest, 5 p.m.
Oregon Tech at Evergreen, 3 p.m.
Oregon Tech at Embry-Riddle (2), 1 p.m.
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 3 p.m.
Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 1:30 p.m.
North Lake/Paisley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor, 1:30 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
