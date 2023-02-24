COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oregon Tech 16, Corban 2 (5 innings)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon Tech 10-15, Corban 4-5
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Class 4A state play-in game
Stayton 50, Klamath Union 42
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Class 1A state second round
Nixyaawii 65, Bonanza 41
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinals
Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Corban at Oregon Tech (2), noon
Oregon Tech at Corban (2), 11 a.m.
Mazama at Astoria, 1 p.m.
Bonanza at Open Door Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Lost River at North Douglas, 4 p.m.
Klamath Union at Stayton, 3 p.m.
Class 3A state second round
Lakeview at De La Salle North Catholic, 3 p.m.
CIF Northern Section
Division 7 Championship
Butte Valley vs. Chester, 7:45 p.m., Shasta College
