MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Oregon Tech 99, Walla Walla 58
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech 66, Walla Walla 51
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Non-conference
Westmont 13-7, Oregon Tech 3-3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 55, Mazama 53
Phoenix 46, Klamath Union 29
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview 72, St. Mary's (Medford) 63
Mountain Valley League (1A)
North Lake/Paisley 72, Gilchrist 27
Trinity Lutheran 55, Chiloquin 19
Evergreen League (California)
Tulelake at Surprise Valley, late
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 69, Mazama 44
Phoenix 50, Klamath Union 36
Lakeview 57, St. Mary's (Medford) 21
Trinity Lutheran 50, Chiloquin 38
Tulelake 49, Surprise Valley 45
North Valley at Lakeview, 5:15 p.m.
Non-league
New Hope Christian at Crosspoint Christian, 4:30 p.m.
North Valley at Lakeview, 3 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.