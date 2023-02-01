BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 41, Klamath Union 38
Hidden Valley 68, Mazama 61 (OT)
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Lost River 40, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 38
Shasta Cascade (California)
Weed 90, Modoc 38
Evergreen (California)
Happy Camp 51, Butte Valley 40
Non-league
Crosspoint Christian 48, Central Christian 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 64, Klamath Union 51
Mazama 43, Hidden Valley 19
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 54, Lost River 29
Weed 56, Modoc 46
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.