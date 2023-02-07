BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 56, Hidden Valley 37
Mazama 41, Phoenix 37
Far West League (3A)
Cascade Christian 92, Lakeview 42
Shasta Cascade (California)
Modoc at Mt. Shasta
Evergreen (California)
Dunsmuir 67, Butte Valley 41
Tulelake 44, Big Valley 39
Non-league
Lost River 59, Bonanza 53
Cascade Christian 56, Gilchrist 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 59, Hidden Valley 45
Mazama 41, Phoenix 30
Lakeview 60, Cascade Christian 45
Mt. Shasta 41, Modoc 29
Butte Valley at Dunsmuir
Big Valley 27, Tulelake 26
Bonanza 51, Lost River 21
