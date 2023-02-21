MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Eastern Oregon 82, Oregon Tech 76 (OT)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 51, Phoenix 37
Hidden Valley 53, Klamath Union 40
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Henley 60, Phoenix 45
Hidden Valley 64, Klamath Union 42
Class 1A State Tournament
First round
Bonanza 53, Southwest Christian 44
Powder Valley 24, North Lake/Paisley 22
