HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Klamath Union 49, Mazama 43
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Bonanza 58, Chiloquin 42
Evergreen League (California)
Big Valley 45, Butte Valley 41
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mazama 47, Klamath Union 32
Chiloquin 34, Bonanza 28
Butte Valley 49, Big Valley 27
