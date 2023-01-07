MEN'S BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Oregon Tech 104, Bushnell 61
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech 71, Bushnell 64
BOYS BASKETBALL
Far West League (3A)
Brookings-Harbor vs. Lakeview, late
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Bonanza 75, Central Christian 22
Chiloquin 64, Prospect Charter 36
Gilchrist vs. Rogue Valley Adventist Academy, late
Non-league
Klamath Union 53, North Bend 48
Mazama 74, Cottage Grove 61
Junction City 54, Henley 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeview 58, Brookings-Harbor 28
Chiloquin vs. Prospect Charter, late
Mazama 43, North Bend 16
Marshfield 41, Henley 37
Marist Catholic 49, Klamath Union 25
