High school coaches can report varsity results by e-mailing sports@heraldandnews.com
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cascade Collegiate Conference
Oregon Tech 60, Southern Oregon 57
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Oregon 62, Oregon Tech 55
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Bonanza 53, Gilchrist 18
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 65, Chiloquin 35
Shasta Cascade League (California)
Mount Shasta 75, Modoc 34
Evergreen League (California)
Tulelake 55, Dunsmuir 50
Surprise Valley 76, Butte Valley 58 (late Monday)
Non-league
North Lake/Paisley 48, Central Christian 33
Trinity Lutheran 45, Lost River 41
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 48, Chiloquin 38
Mount Shasta 43, Modoc 38
Tulelake 47, Dunsmuir 31
Bonanza 59, St. Mary's (Medford) 33
Trinity Lutheran 42, Lost River 33
